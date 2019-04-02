Spring crafts galore

CHRIS LOWREY QUYON March 30, 2019 The basement at the Quyon United Church featured as many vendors as the venue could hold for the first annual Quyon United Craft and Vendor Sale. The event was organized by the Quyon UCW and featured 10 vendors displaying a wide variety of goods from hand-crafted wooden knick knacks to delicious baked goods.

