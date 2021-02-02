SQ dole out several fines, notices during Otter Lake traffic operation

STEPHEN RICCIO OTTER LAKE Jan. 27, 2021 The Sûreté du Québec carried out a heavy truck traffic operation in the morning hours of Jan. 27 on Rte. 301 in Otter Lake following several residents reporting heavy vehicle traffic in the school area, issuing four tickets. Between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., “Two tickets were issued for speeding violations and one for non-functional headlights on heavy vehicles,” according to an email from SQ spokesperson Marc Tessier. A ticket was also given to one driver who did not . . .

