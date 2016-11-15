St. Alphonsus Catholic Womens League holds October meeting

The St. Alphonsus CWL is back to task after the summer break.

October began with Monday night card parties for the next three months. We thank everyone who has given prize donations and all those faithful card players.

Notes of appreciation were received for several funeral luncheons served over the summer and early fall. Two senior members, Mrs. Claudette Lawlor and Mrs. Frances Giroux left us rather suddenly.

