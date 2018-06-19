St. Alphonsus CWL another busy year

Another busy year has come and gone. We are all looking forward to the sunny days of summer.

Card parties were held during the winter for our Peruvian child and the Coady Institute.

Marianhill Birthday celebrants were treated to special entertainment as our Group of Five delighted them with their Irish selection and old time favourites. Birthday cake and special cards with enclosures were part of the get-together. This visit is always a special event for them and for us.

Catechism classes have concluded for another year. Thirteen children received their First Communion in May. Bishop Mulhall was here to confer the sacrament of Confirmation in June.

Our membership is 91 members this year. We have lost another few of our long-time members again this year.

It is time again to make our yearly donations for graduation prizes at DWKS and to our parish supper draw come fall.

