St. Alphonsus CWL report

Summer days are finally on the way. Our monthly Catechism classes have finished and the younger children received the sacraments of reconciliation and Holy Eucharist in May. Bishop Mulhall was here to confer the sacrament of Confirmation on June 11.

Congratulations and prayers are extended to the four deacons who will be ordained at the cathedral on June 24. Our thoughts and prayers are also with those priests who are not well.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me