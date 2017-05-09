St. Alphonsus CWL

Winter 2017 was a busy time for St. Alphonsus CWL.

Card parties were hosted for our Peruvian child and the Coady Institute. Notes of appreciation for donation came from the choir and the Upper Pontiac Sports Complex.

March always takes us to Marianhill for their birthday party. Twenty-seven residents were acknowledged with cards and enclosures.

