St. Dominic Parish gets new columbarium

Evelyn and Romeo Bélisle Amber Boucher and Julien Martel stand next to St. Dominic’s new columbarium, which is used to inter ashes. The project got off the ground thanks to generous donations from the community.

Parishioners from St. Dominic Parish in Luskville celebrate the new columbarium. The nearly $10,000 needed from the project came from several local groups and businesses.

The new columbarium can hold up to 48 urns was unveiled on Saturday at St. Dominic’s Parish in Luskville.

Chris Lowrey
LUSKVILLE Oct. 15, 2016
St Dominic’s Parish unveiled its new columbarium on Saturday, with a brief ceremony held to bless it.
A columbarium is a structure or room with niches for interring ashes.
The new columbarium, which was desperately needed, has space for 48 urns.

