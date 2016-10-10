St. Dominic Parish gets new columbarium

Chris Lowrey

LUSKVILLE Oct. 15, 2016

St Dominic’s Parish unveiled its new columbarium on Saturday, with a brief ceremony held to bless it.

A columbarium is a structure or room with niches for interring ashes.

The new columbarium, which was desperately needed, has space for 48 urns.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me