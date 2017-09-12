St. John hosts parish supper

Caleb Nickerson

CAMPBELL’S BAY

Sept. 10, 2017

Dozens of hungry people flocked to St. John the Evangelist Church in Campbell’s Bay on Sunday afternoon for a hearty feast in support of the parish.

“This is our annual church supper that we have every year as a fundraiser to help with the heating of the church for the winter,” explained organizer Theresa Dagenais.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me