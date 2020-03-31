St. Joseph’s Manor adapts to new protocols

CALEB NICKERSON

CAMPBELL’S BAY April 1, 2020

The residents at St. Joseph’s Manor in Campbell’s Bay have been under a strict quarantine since March 11, and the home’s staff have come up with some innovative solutions to keep everyone’s spirits up during the pandemic.

According to the facility’s coordinator Catherine Bretzlaff, over the past two weeks their staff of 20 has had a big workload increase, due to extra disinfecting procedures and other tasks.

“It’s about 108 hours extra every two weeks,” she said. “Everybody’s helping each other, it’s pretty good.”

“We’re disinfecting three times a day, all the rooms and hallways,” she added. “We’re washing our hands often.”

In addition, since visitors and non-essential trips have been banned, the staff are adjusting the residents’ activities to keep them healthy and in high spirits. Visitors can stop by their loved one’s window and chat with them by phone, which Bretzlaff said is a tremendous help.

“You can see it after they leave, their morale is higher,” she said.

According to Director General Colleen Larivière, they have also purchased iPads so that residents can video chat with their friends and family. She added that the facility has also changed up their internal activities out of precaution.

Bingo games are now played in the hall, with residents sitting in the doorways to their rooms. Larivière said that they’ve also changed the protocol for meals, from distancing residents in two different dining rooms to having them delivered to each room individually.

“We’re going to set it up so that they can eat in the hallway just like the bingo, so they can sit in the doorway and see their neighbours at least so they’re not totally isolated,” she said. “[It’s] not an easy thing for the residents … changing their daily activities.”

Larivière said that despite the extra challenges, the manor’s employees have been taking the changes in stride.

“The staff is coming together and they’re working hard, they know that they’re needed and they’re coming forward which is great,” she said.

