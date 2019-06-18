St. Joseph’s Manor BBQ and bake sale a huge success

J.D. Potié CAMPBELL’S BAY June 15, 2019 On June 15, hundreds of Pontiac residents gathered at the St. Joseph’s Manor in Campbell’s Bay for the oganization’s seventh annual barbecue and bake sale in support of their most recent initiative. With a plan in place to add 10 new rooms to the building, the event served as a fundraiser for the project, which requires a $250,000 share on the organization’s behalf. According to the retirement home’s President, Denis Larivière, this year was the first time the event was forced inside due to inclement weather. However, it didn’t keep the folks from having a good time filling the space making the event a huge success. Despite the gloomy weather, over 200 people attended and the event raised over $4,200 for the manor, making it significantly more successful than it’s been in previous years, according to St. Joseph’s employee Kathy Bretzlaff.

