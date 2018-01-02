St. Mary’s Catholic Women’s League meets

St. Mary’s CWL held its last meeting of 2017 on Dec. 10. The Christmas potluck luncheon was followed by a gift exchange. Always a pleasant afternoon.

The lucky winner of the CWL fundraiser, the homemade quilt draw was Jackie Ladouceur. She generously donated the quilt to Diane Leach, Noella Coughlin’s daughter. Noella was a longtime member and the great organizer of our annual quilting. Many thanks to Francine Lemay and her volunteers for generously giving their time in making the quilt.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me