St. Mary’s Parish Catholic Women’s League meets

St. Mary’s Parish CWL members convened for their monthly meeting in Quyon on the evening of Oct. 2. Opening prayers were followed by correspondence and the treasurer’s report.

It was agreed to sponsor two children from each of the two schools for the breakfast club and to make a donation to the Pembroke diocesan seminarian fund.

