Status quo no longer an option says Warden

CALEB NICKERSON

CAMPBELL’S BAY

Oct. 18, 2016

At the council of mayors meeting on Oct. 18, Warden Raymond Durocher delivered a report on the financial situation of the MRC, which also included a brief overview of 2016’s projects as well as a look forward to 2017.

The report is available on the MRC’s website in both English and French.

