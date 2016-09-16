Stone School Gallery debuts final art shows of the 2016 season

DAVID TULLOCH

PORTAGE DU FORT

Sept. 16, 2016

The Stone School Gallery has debuted their final art shows for the 2016 season, opening three separate shows on Sept. 16.

The Pontiac Artists Association (PAA) presented Works on Paper, a collection of 11 five inch by seven inch cards decorated with paintings and prints; The Best Dam Art Show, an assortment of works reflecting life in the Pontiac created by artists in the PAA and Focus Pontiac, a travelling show with the same theme, but a jury selected each of the eight artists and one poet who participated in the show.

