Stone School hosts vernissage

Caleb Nickerson

PORTAGE DU FORT

June 30, 2017

Local art-lovers flocked to the Stone School Gallery in Portage du Fort on Friday night for a vernissage highlighting two very different artists.

In the first floor gallery, Rémi Girard of Chelsea displayed his show, “Nature Extended,” which incorporates the medium he calls “Phytrail.” Girard takes plants, many of which he cultivates himself and presses them between glass panes, or glues them to the surface with resin, sometimes along with colourful geodes.

