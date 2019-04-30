Strolling on the trail

Dear Editor, From my window, I have a clear view of the PPJ Trail. Over the winter, it was a noisy neighbour as snowmobiles make a lot of sound for the amount of cargo they move. As soon as the season was over, I could see people walking their dogs along the trail. As soon as the ice was off the trail, I began to see mothers with strollers and tykes on bikes.

