Dear Editor, Thank you to everyone who attended last Thursday night’s meeting in Campbell’s Bay. The room was packed with 350 people and we sent a strong message to Quebec City. André Fortin, our mayors and MRC staff made it a priority to be there to stand up for the Pontiac. The next day in Gatineau I was proud to hear that “the Pontiac came out in force and we were well mobilized.”

