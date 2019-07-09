Tuesday, July 9, 2019
The Equity
Letters to the Editor 

Strong message

Liz Draper

Dear Editor,
Thank you to everyone who attended last Thursday night’s meeting in Campbell’s Bay. The room was packed with 350 people and we sent a strong message to Quebec City. André Fortin, our mayors and MRC staff made it a priority to be there to stand up for the Pontiac. The next day in Gatineau I was proud to hear that “the Pontiac came out in force and we were well mobilized.”

 

