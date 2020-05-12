Struggling for answers to COVID-19

Dear Editor,

Letter writer Mick Armitage (letter to the editor, May 6) asks what the government will do if people will not take the covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available. In the event of a vaccine or cure being developed and made available to all citizens – and the world’s scientists are making a full court press on discovering it – the people not taking the vaccine will only threaten themselves by their refusal to be vaccinated. So they will be endangering themselves, as foolish a choice as that may be.

Meanwhile our public institutions such as school boards have internal policies, guided by information provided by health authorities, on dealing with cases of infectious disease. Depending on the infectious disease being manifested, the usual prescription is to stay at home and get treatment. Even now, as schools are preparing their opening during the pandemic crisis, they are doing so with strict entrance and behaviour rules for students, parents, staff and anyone required to enter the premises of a school. Anyone showing covid-19 symptoms will not be allowed to enter a school.

The covid-19 pandemic poses a serious threat to the health of all. It is not yet entirely understood. Until a vaccine is found we will all be struggling for answers on how to conduct ourselves, physical isolation being one such attempt at limiting the extent of the disease.

Carl Hager

Pontiac, QC