Students of St. Mary’s return for 50th reunion

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

CHAPEAU June 9, 2018

One of the last classes to fill the halls of St. Mary’s Teachers’ College in Chapeau returned on Saturday, as the friends and classmates celebrated a significant anniversary for their year.

In honour of the 50th anniversary of their graduation, the class of 1968 enjoyed a homecoming party as they toured their old classrooms, saw plenty of familiar faces and enjoyed a meal amongst the old gang.

“Fiftieth anniversaries only come around once in a lifetime,” said Brian Sarsfield, one of the organizers.

“Everybody is so busy with their own lives,” added Marilyn McGuire Tanguay, another organizer. “It certainly is wonderful to come to this reunion after 50 years.”

To help mark the special occasion, the class held their meal and reception within the halls of not the actual school, but the dormitories of St. Joseph’s Convent, where the Sisters would have lived. Sarsfield said that the opportunity to hold the gathering in the convent made the occasion extra special.

