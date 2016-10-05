Study on fire services to begin shortly

CALEB NICKERSON

MRC PONTIAC

Oct. 5 2016

MRC Pontiac will be conducting a study over the next few months on how to improve the organization of fire protection services in the region. The decision was announced at the Council meeting on Sept. 20.

The study will be conducted by former director of fire safety services in Rouyn-Noranda, Richard Lefebvre, and cost an estimated $15,000. Its findings will be tabled in the spring.

