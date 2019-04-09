Sugar Bush binge in Fort Coulonge

J.D. Potié FORT COULONGE April 6, 2019 On April 6, around 150 Pontiac residents gathered inside the Knights of Columbus Hall in Fort Coulonge for the annual Sugar Bush Dinner. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus, Le Patro and the Daughters of Isabella, the event was used as a fundraiser for the three organizations to help out underprivileged residents, youth and the local Parish.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.