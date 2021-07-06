Summer of Thunder

The dragway hosted The Canadian Bracket Supertour with a grand prize of $5,000 up for grabs. It was a packed raceway with more than a hundred cars competing officially. Part owner Arnie Malcolm couldn’t have asked for a better weekend. “Incredible,” Malcolm said.

The Luskville Dragway celebrated its second week after reopening in a hail of burnt rubber and smoke.

