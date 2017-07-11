Summer road work

Caleb Nickerson

PONTIAC July 12, 2017

The MTQ is advising motorists about road work being carried out in the Pontiac in the coming weeks.

Chichester

Maintenance work will begin on the chemin de Chapeau-Sheenboro between chemin de Nichabau and Deer Lane on July 11. Work will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The road will be reduced to one lane for stretches of 500 meters.

The repairs are expected to be completed by July 31, but the schedule could vary depending on weather conditions and operational constraints.

Quyon

Work on the Egan St. Bridge spanning the Quyon River will begin on July 10. Crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and one lane will be closed to traffic. The maintenance is expected to be completed on July 20, depending on weather and other conditions.

