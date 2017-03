Sunday school sliding party



Volunteers and Sunday School staff at Bethel Pentecostal Tabernacle in Shawville organized an afternoon of sliding at the RA hill on Feb. 18. The event was a success and participants were invited back to the church for a warm meal after working up an appetite on the slopes.

