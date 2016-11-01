Sunstrom: meeting with Hydro Quebec “productive”

CALEB NICKERSON

L’ÎLE AUX ALLUMETTES

Oct. 26, 2016

Residents of L’Île aux Allumettes frustrated by the region’s poor hydro service could be seeing some light at the end of the tunnel.

Around 25 people gathered at St. Joseph’s hall on Wednesday to discuss the outcome of a meeting between local officials and representatives from Hydro Quebec (HQ) that occurred on Sept. 12.

The frequent outages and power surges on the island have been a major grievance for years, but a massive surge on June 12 that caused huge amounts of property damage across the region was the final straw. Many residents and local businesses had expensive appliances damaged or destroyed.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me