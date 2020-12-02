Surgical masks now required in health care cold zones

STEPHEN RICCIO PONTIAC Nov. 23, 2020 As per a CISSSO directive, all Family Medicine Groups, known by the acronym GMFs, will now require people attending appointments in their facilities with cloth masks to wear a three-ply surgical mask upon entry. GMF du Pontiac coordinator Danielle Romain said that a memo was sent out to all GMFs within the Outaouais. The directive came into effect in the Pontiac on Nov. 23, after . . .

