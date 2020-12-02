Wednesday, December 2, 2020
The mask on the left, made of cloth material, is no longer permitted within family medicine facilities. Patients will be given surgical masks, seen on the right, if they do not enter the facility with one.
Surgical masks now required in health care cold zones

Emily Hsueh , , ,

STEPHEN RICCIO
PONTIAC Nov. 23, 2020
As per a CISSSO directive, all Family Medicine Groups, known by the acronym GMFs, will now require people attending appointments in their facilities with cloth masks to wear a three-ply surgical mask upon entry.
GMF du Pontiac coordinator Danielle Romain said that a memo was sent out to all GMFs within the Outaouais. The directive came into effect in the Pontiac on Nov. 23, after . . .

