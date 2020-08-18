Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Suspected vandalism temporarily closes park

CALEB NICKERSON
LITCHFIELD Aug. 12, 2020
Suspected tampering to an internet transmission tower at the Litchfield Halte caused the recreation area to be closed temporarily last week.
