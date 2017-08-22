Sweet dreams at the fair by Caleb Nickerson

Those looking for an alternative to traditional fair fare will have a sweet new option this year.

On Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m., Ashley LaSalle will be giving a live demonstration on decorating confections with fondant.

“It’s kind of like a pliable playdough for cakes,” she said. “It gives you the look of a smooth textured cake. It’s not about making fondant, it will be about using commercially made fondant to decorate and make creative cakes. Just tips and tricks for the everyday, at home baker.”

