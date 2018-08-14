Swim, run and bike through the Bay

CALEB NICKERSON

CAMPBELL’S BAY

Aug. 12, 2018

On Aug. 12, a small group of athletic enthusiasts gathered in Campbell’s Bay to test their mettle in a multi-discipline fitness challenge.

The first ever Campbell’s Bay for fun triathlon was a striking success, with five participants plunging into the murky waters at the municipal boat launch for the start of the race.

