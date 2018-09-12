Swimming pool? Yes, but…

Dear Editor,

In response to the many articles recently published by our warden, I can not help denouncing the absurdities reported in them, and this, at the risk of making enemies.

First of all, the centre of the Pontiac is indeed Campbell’s Bay and not Fort Coulonge, not because of its demographic weight, but because of its geographical location within the territory of the MRC.

This is the reason why most government departments and agencies have settled there over the years, including the MRC headquarters. (According to the study on municipal amalgamation published in January 2013, Campbell’s Bay is the main service centre with a total of 13 municipalities whose population travels to to obtain a service).

Moreover, according to the “business plan for the construction of a pool in Campbell’s Bay” produced in 2010 by Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton on behalf of the MRC, Campbell’s Bay was chosen because of its location which allowed to serve the majority of the Pontiac population within a traveling distance of no more than 50 kilometres (beyond that distance, people will travel little or not); the selected site reaches more than 70 per cent of the total population within a radius of 25 km.

