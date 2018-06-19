Swinging bats for boards

An annual three-pitch tournament took over the Bryson baseball diamond last weekend, as the local recreation association continues fundraising for major upgrades to their outdoor ice rink.

Running Friday evening through till late Sunday afternoon, the Bryson R.A. tourney saw 16 teams compete in two divisions, as fierce rivalries flared up in the weekend heat.

“We’re trying to raise money for a new outdoor rink, for our local kids,” explained Wanda Lance, one of the R.A.’s directors.

Lance explained that after meeting their goal for providing a new play structure at their recreation association last year, their next task became a complete overhaul of their outdoor rink. Their plan is to have a site that will not only be perfect for some winter shinny, but accessible for bikes and skateboards come summer.

“Our plan is to pour a concrete slab, so it can be used all year round,” she explained.

