Swinging for a splash pad

Chris Lowrey CAMPBELL’S BAY May 24-26, 2019 The brand new grand stands at the Campbell’s Bay RA ball diamond sure came in handy on the weekend as spectators were kept dry as they cheered on participants of the 3-pitch tournament to raise funds for the Campbell’s Bay splash pad. The tournament kicked off on Friday with the last game going into the wee hours of the morning.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.