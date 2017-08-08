Swinging harder

Donald Teuma-Castelletti, THE EQUITY

Held at the Shawville Recreation Association baseball diamond, the playoffs are scheduled to run through to Aug. 21, with the finals kicking off next Tuesday evening. Here, Shawville 2’s Chloe Trudeau gets her game face on in anticipation of a big throw. Shawville 2 would go on to win this game, marking the first time all season they’ve managed to topple Shawville 1.

