Taking down the walls

I was with my grandchildren and we were getting ready to go out when they remarked on how they liked my leather jacket. “I like both of yours too,” I said, “but, mine is not leather.” “Neither is mine,” they both responded. We laughed. Fake leather has its . . .

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.