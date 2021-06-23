Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Guiliana Albanese and Richard St-Jean standing over a set of vintage items.
Highlight Local Events 

Taking it to the street

Julien St-Jean , , ,

Thomas Beck

Shawville June 19, 2021

White Buffalo Vintage had its wares on display on Main street in Shawville as it hosted its second annual Antique Yard Sale last Saturday.

Customers were eager to find that. . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca