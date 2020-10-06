Thursday, October 8, 2020
Local author and archivist Venetia Crawford launched her new book Ventures to Vancouver on Saturday at the Pontiac Farmers’ Market, a collection of stories about people she met and interviewed in the west coast city in late 90s and early 2000s. Pictured, Crawford poses for a photo with Monica Dodson. Copies are available through Crawford or at The Pontiac Printshop.
News 

Tales from Vancouver

Emily Hsueh ,

CALEB NICKERSON
CLARENDON Oct. 3, 2020
Venetia Crawford has been many places in her life, but she’s recently published a book detailing her time spent in Vancouver, BC, titled Ventures to Vancouver.
The book is a collection of interviews that she conducted with a diverse array of people during her time in the coastal city, everyone from a . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca