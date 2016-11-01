Tea and treats at annual bake sale

ALINA SÉGUIN-HOLMES

BRISTOL Oct. 29, 2016

The United Church Women along with members of the congregation of St. Andrew’s Knox United Church hosted their annual tea and treats afternoon on Oct. 29.

The afternoon consisted of a variety of homemade sandwiches, soups, squares and of course tea and coffee.

