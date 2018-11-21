Wednesday, November 21, 2018

Tea fundraiser for Bristol church

St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Bristol held their annual tea and bazaar on Saturday afternoon, fundraising in support of the church’s insurance costs. From left: Kathleen Kelly and Mary Jane Brownlee ran the guessing games, where a lot of candy was up for grabs.

Donald Teuma-Castelletti
BRISTOL Nov. 17, 2018
Tea, treats and plenty of sweets were on the menu, as an annual fundraiser returned to fill the hall of St. Edward’s Catholic Church on Saturday.
Running through the early afternoon, guests enjoyed the catering of volunteers as the Tea and Bazaar took over the hall, all in support of the church.
Nora Findlay, one of the event organizers, explained that the fundraiser – the church’s only one all year – affords the insurance for the building. She explained that the insurance is one of the church’s biggest expenses, but with the support of the community it is much more manageable.

