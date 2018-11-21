Tea fundraiser for Bristol church

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

BRISTOL Nov. 17, 2018

Tea, treats and plenty of sweets were on the menu, as an annual fundraiser returned to fill the hall of St. Edward’s Catholic Church on Saturday.

Running through the early afternoon, guests enjoyed the catering of volunteers as the Tea and Bazaar took over the hall, all in support of the church.

Nora Findlay, one of the event organizers, explained that the fundraiser – the church’s only one all year – affords the insurance for the building. She explained that the insurance is one of the church’s biggest expenses, but with the support of the community it is much more manageable.

