Teacher returns from Everest base camp

CALEB NICKERSON

NEPAL May 30, 2018

A local teacher and Calumet Island councillor recently returned from a trip to the Himalayas and the base camp of Mt. Everest, with plenty of photos and stories for his students.

Martin Bertrand said that he has been attracted to mountaineering and the outdoors since he was a young boy. He said he’s scaled several mountains, including the volcano Pico de Orizaba in Mexico, the third highest peak in North America, but was thrilled to travel to Nepal in late April of this year to see the world’s tallest.

“I’ve been dreaming of this trip since I was about 15, but we’ve been planning this since last year,” he said.

As an outdoor education teacher at École secondaire Sieur de Coulonge, Bertrand said that he thinks of his trips around the globe as ways to inspire his students to travel and explore the outdoors.

“Hopefully my stories, hopefully my passion will inspire some people to go out of their comfort zone and prepare for something. Set some goals and achieve them,” he said.



