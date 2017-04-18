Team Kluke crowned Shawville Ford trophy winners



On Tuesday night, skip Travis Kluke and his team took home the coveted Shawville Ford Trophy after a hard-fought match against Barry Draper and his squad. From left: Alexandre Savoie-Perron, Scott Campbell, Kluke and Angela Sally.

