Teena Murray: building champions

by Caleb Nickerson

Athletics and academia.

To some they might seem like polar opposites, as incongruent as oil and water. But for Shawville native Teena Murray, who has devoted her career to the simultaneous pursuit of both, the two are inseparable.

In August, Murray started as the Senior Director of Health and Performance for the Sacramento Kings NBA franchise, heading up a team of about ten coaches and specialists, as well as looking after athletes worth millions of dollars. The move was the natural progression in Murray’s career arc, as she has already made a name for herself in the world of pro hockey and top-tier university athletics over the past two decades.

Looking back, it was probably bound to happen.

Murray’s parents Bill and Ann were the proprietors of Murray’s Sporting Goods Ltd. in Shawville, and she spent her formative years immersed in athletics.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me