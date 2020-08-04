Terry Fox Run organizers keep things moving

CALEB NICKERSON SHAWVILLE Aug. 5, 2020 The long-serving organizers of the Pontiac Terry Fox Run are trying to adapt their annual fundraiser to respect public health guidelines during the pandemic. Though the official date is still September 20, organizers John Petty and Rick Valin are encouraging participants to . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca