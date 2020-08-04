Tuesday, August 4, 2020
John Petty and Rick Valin are the long-serving organizers of the Shawville Terry Fox Run, and are adapting to the new public health restrictions put in place. Participants are asked to keep track of their kilometres in the month leading up to September 20, with the goal of reaching 5,343 km.
Highlight News 

Terry Fox Run organizers keep things moving

Emily Hsueh , , , , ,

CALEB NICKERSON
SHAWVILLE Aug. 5, 2020
The long-serving organizers of the Pontiac Terry Fox Run are trying to adapt their annual fundraiser to respect public health guidelines during the pandemic.
Though the official date is still September 20, organizers John Petty and Rick Valin are encouraging participants to . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca