The crazy hustle and bustle of the morning routine

By Shelley Heaphy

The hectic morning routine that most parents are faced with each morning is nothing if not chaotic and stressful. I have read touching, beautiful articles about letting your child take their time and explore their world even if that means stopping on their way to the car to inspect an ant hill. How not to rush them and create stress in their lives when it’s not necessary, how we should all stop and smell the roses more. How allowing them to work at their own pace creates a happier, healthier child.

I’m all for relaxing and enjoying the little things in life but sometimes I have a hard time figuring out how to do this and get them where they need to be on time, you know, like school (or getting to work on time).

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me