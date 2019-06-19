The day the language police came to town

The mid to late-nineties were a tumultuous time between the French and English populations of Quebec. The 1995 referendum that saw Quebec remain a part of Canada by the thinnest of margins happened less than five years before the events of June 17, 1999.

The events of June 17, 1999 occupy a strange place in the collective memory of Shawville residents. That was the day that a representative from the Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages – often referred to as the language police – came to Shawville to document and warn businesses about their English signage.

