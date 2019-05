My pup and I went to the park to play ball. Everything was going fine until he decided to get a drink. As he ran closer I started to cry out “don’t!” Too late! He dropped his ball and began to drink. The creek roaring along has a small waterfall. The ball disappeared.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.