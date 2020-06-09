THE EQUITY brings home awards

CALEB NICKERSON

PONTIAC June 4, 2020

On Thursday, the Quebec Community Newspaper Accociation (QCNA) revealed the winners of their annual Better Newspapers contest and The Equity’s staff managed to snag a handful of awards. The presentations are usually made at a gala event, which had to be cancelled this year due to COVID-19. The Equity picked up the top honours for Best Editorial Page (Feb. 20, 2019, pg. 4) as well as a third place finish in the Best Feature Page category (Sept. 11, 2019, pg. 5).

The Equity’s staff at the time (Chris Lowrey, Caleb Nickerson and J.D. Potié) picked up a win in the Best Environmental Story category for their coverage of the flooding throughout the region in the May 1 edition of the paper.

Nickerson and Potié placed first and second respectively in the Best Municipal/Civic Affairs Story category for Nickerson’s story about short-staffing in Pontiac’s long-term care facilities (July 17, 2019, pg. 2) and Potié’s piece on a record number of power outages in the upper Pontiac (Aug. 7, 2019, front).

Potié placed second for Best News Story with his coverage of the Pontiac’s floods in the April 24, 2019 edition of the paper.

Nickerson also won the Best Feature Photo category for his picture from the vigil for Véronique Bourque in Fort Coulonge (Oct. 9, 2019, front).

Lowrey placed third in the Best Editorial/Local Affairs, for his piece about the public reaction to the Shawville abattoir (Jan. 28, 2019, pg. 4).