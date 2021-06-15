The Equity welcomes new team members

Writing and journalism have been a passion since. . .

Hello everyone, my name is Jorge Maria and I am a new full-time reporter for The Equity. I come to the paper from Algonquin College’s journalism program. My most recent work has appeared in the Ottawa Business Journal.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca