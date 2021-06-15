Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Highlight News 

The Equity welcomes new team members

Emily Hsueh

Jorge Maria

Shawville June 16, 2021

Hello everyone, my name is Jorge Maria and I am a new full-time reporter for The Equity. I come to the paper from Algonquin College’s journalism program. My most recent work has appeared in the Ottawa Business Journal.

Writing and journalism have been a passion since. . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca