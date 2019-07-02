The Ferguson wrench

When the new Ferguson TEA-20 tractor arrived in the spring of 1950 it was an eventful day for a two-year- old farm kid. It came from the Ferguson dealer in Renfrew, Ont. on a one ton Dodge truck. They also sold Dodge cars. The little gray Fergie was quite an improvement from the 2N Ford-Ferguson that dad traded in. The Ferguson had a 27 horsepower over head valve standard engine like the Vanguard car and even the Triumph TR4, instead of 23 HP flathead that the 2N had.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.