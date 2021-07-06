Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Left to right: Ralph Lang, Melanie Lang, Ronde Lemay and Scott Lemay at the site of the first Bait Bin
The future comes to hunting

Jorge Maria

Shawville July 7, 2021

A new Shawville company intends to bring a high-tech solution to a traditionally low-tech problem. 

Local farmer Ralph Lang and his wife Melanie Lang have partnered with WePC owner Scott Lemay and Ronde Lemay to found Bait Bin. 

