The future comes to hunting

Jorge Maria
Shawville July 7, 2021
A new Shawville company intends to bring a high-tech solution to a traditionally low-tech problem.
Local farmer Ralph Lang and his wife Melanie Lang have partnered with WePC owner Scott Lemay and Ronde Lemay to found Bait Bin.
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca